Imran Khan appears before JIT in terror case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appears before JIT and reached the SSP office in this regard, reported BOL News.

Imran Khan appeared today on the directive of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). He was summoned for the investigation in the terror case filed against him for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan had also submitted a written response to several summons notices.

Earlier, ATC granted an extension in bail to PTI Chief till September 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that a terror case has been registered against Khan for threatening Additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad.

Imran Khan has submitted a written reply in this regard however, a hearing was conducted on September 12 in the ATC and the court ordered the PTI Chief to cooperate with the JIT for investigations.

The prosecutor maintained before the court that Imran Khan has been needed for a probe into the matter and informed the court PTI Chief didn’t present before JIT despite summons.

“The investigating officer has to question the accused and he must appear of summoned by the investigating officer,” the assistant prosecutor said.

