Edition: English
Edition: English

Imran Khan bawls out government for strive to blackout telethon

Imran Khan telethon for flood victims

  • Imran Khan said Monday that the imported government showed its true colours yesterday
  • He tweeted in regards to the blackout of his telethon yesterday
  • Despite the efforts of the incumbent government, the telethon managed to collect Rs 5.2 billion
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said Monday that the imported government showed its true colours yesterday.

Imran Khan while touching on the blackout of his telethon that took place yesterday (Sunday) tweeted that the incumbent government showed its true nature.

He wrote that the channels were pressurized not to broadcast the telethon for flood victims and when a few channels showed the transmission, the cable operators were being threatened.

“This shows how petrified they are of our rising popularity amongst the nation. Also, they know no one trusts them with their money given their record of loot & plunder. So they sought to deny fundraising to aid flood victims just to get at me & my Party. Unbelievable callousness.”

Imran Khan further wrote that despite the efforts of the incumbent government, the telethon managed to collect Rs 5.2 billion in just two hours.

He also thanked the overseas Pakistanis for their contribution to the relief funds for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Notably, PTI Chief has also called the meeting of important leadership of the party today to discuss regarding the blackout of the telethon.

