Imran Khan can’t dare to name Mr X and Mr Y: Maryam Nawaz

Imran Khan can’t dare to name Mr X and Mr Y: Maryam Nawaz
  • Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that Imran Khan would not dare to call the names of Mr X and Mr Y
  • “There is no need to prove the provisions of Imran Khan to the world,” said Maryam
  • She appeared before IHC to pursue the case of her plea in the Avenfield reference
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that Imran Khan would not dare to call the names of Mr X and Mr Y.

She was talking to the media outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) when said that the truth finds its own way and lies have to be eradicated.

“There is no need to prove the provisions of Imran Khan to the world and his hypocrisy must be shown to the nation.”

The PML-N vice president said that if she had been in front of Imran Khan’s speech, she would have questioned him that he could not dare to mention the names of Mr. X and Mr. Y.

The PML-N leader also said that she and other leaders used to get threat calls asserting that Imran Khan has been lying, “If there is proof, show us.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N vice president appeared before IHC to pursue the case of her plea in the Avenfield reference.

The NAB prosecutor presented his arguments today and the court adjourned the hearing till September 29.

