Imran Khan to address nation today at 5pm

Articles
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan

  • Imran Khan decides to address the nation today
  • He will deliver the most important address to the nation at 5 pm
  • Imran Khan has also called a meeting of PTI’s core committee on Saturday
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decides to address the nation today (Thursday) at 5pm.

As per details, Imran Khan has decided to deliver the most important address today and his speech will be broadcasted live on media and social media.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has also called a meeting of PTI’s core committee on Saturday.

Sources privy to the matter informed that the meeting has been called to decide on the final call against the incumbent government.

A consultation would be carried out in the meeting for the preparations in regards to the protest against the government and important issues including the political situation will also come under consideration.

On the other hand, IHC grants PTI leader Shahbaz Gill post-arrest bail in the sedition case filed against him for inciting the public. The court after hearing the arguments from both parties granted the bail.

