Edition: English
Imran Khan appears before ATC today in terrorism case

Imran Khan appears before ATC today in terrorism case

Image: Screengrab BOL News

  • Imran Khan appears in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today
  • Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan maintained before the court the PTI Chairman has life threats
  • Imran Khan has also summoned a senior leadership meeting today in regards to the media blackout during Khan’s telethon
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to appear in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today in a terrorism case against him for threatening Additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired the prosecutor about the appearance of Imran Khan in the court to which he replied that the accused was needed for a probe into the matter and informed the court that PTI Chief didn’t appear before JIT despite summons.

“The investigating officer has to question the accused and he must appear if summoned by the investigating officer,” the assistant prosecutor said.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan maintained before the court that PTI Chairman has life threats adding that he was involved in the investigation through his legal panel.

However, PTI Chief appears before the court and the proceedings are going on in the terrorism case against him. Anti-terrorism court judge Raja Jawad Abbas is conducting the hearing.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Faisal Javed and others are also present in the court room.

Lawyer Imran Khan, Babar Awan, said that the statement of Imran Khan was submitted but the police did not bring it on record.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has also summoned a senior leadership meeting today in regards to the media blackout during Khan’s telethon for the flood victims.

