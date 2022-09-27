Imran Khan to land in Peshawar after a day visit of Lahore

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is to visit Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to visit Peshawar today to hold some important meetings.

Details revealed that the PTI chief will visit Peshawar to hold some meetings and to attend a few events in the city.

Imran Khan’s first meeting is scheduled with the Ulema in Chief Minister’s House and later he will address the business community.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman will also address the ISF and Youth convention in Hayatabad.

Notably, the PTI chief was on a day visit to Lahore yesterday (Monday) where he met CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and instructed him to ensure relief for the citizens of Punjab.

During his visit, he also attended an event at the Government College University Lahore and a session with the business community.

Imran Khan urged the students during the event to break the chains of slavery and to speak for their rights.