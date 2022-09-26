Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

Imran Khan is to visit Lahore today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to visit Lahore today.

As per sources, the PTI chief is visiting Lahore today and will be having a packed schedule there. Imran Khan will address as the chief guest in the Government College University Lahore program “Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath”.

During the event, the students will be given training about different skills by the PTI members.

After the event, Imran Khan will attend a session with the businessmen in Al Hamra Hall while a conference of Scholars is also scheduled for him.

Notably, Imran Khan on Sunday, while touching on the issue of the leak audio tapes of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, said that Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was getting a power plant machine for her son-in-law from India.

“Half of the machinery has come and the other half is remaining. It shows that she is committing illegal acts after coming into power, she is getting personal benefits after coming into power and it is called corruption.”

The former prime minister said the biggest robbers of the country had been imposed on us. Whenever they came into power the country fell into debt and they and their families became billionaires, he maintained.