Ishaq Dar appears before court, notice issued to NAB

  • An Accountability Court in Islamabad issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the request of Ishaq Dar
  • Ishaq Dar took oath today as the federal minister upon his return
  • The hearing was adjourned till October 7
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court in Islamabad issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and new finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Notably, Ishaq Dar was instructed to surrender by October 7 in assets beyond means case and after that, he travelled back to Pakistan on September 26. Dar upon his return took oath as the finance minister and appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired the PML-N leader regarding his exile. To which Ishaq Dar replied that Imran Khan directed to cancel Dar’s passport though he was willing to travel to Pakistan.

“Directives were issued to the embassies all across the world not to issue me the passport, the incumbent government provided me the travel document so here I am.”

The judge issued the notice to NAB at the request of Dar and adjourned the case till October 7.

“We will hear the application for cancellation of warrants along with assets’ reference.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Ishaq Dar took oath today as the federal minister upon his return from London after 5 years.

The oath administration ceremony was held in the President House where President Arif Alvi took oath from Dar.

Ishaq Dar after taking oath held a meeting with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan where President Alvi wished him for taking the slot of Finance Minister once again.

