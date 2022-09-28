Advertisement
Ishaq Dar to steer wheel of Finance Ministry, sworn in as federal minister

Ishaq Dar takes oath as federal minister

  • Ishaq Dar took oath as the federal minister upon his return from London
  • He takes the slot of finance minister as advised by the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif
  • The oath administration ceremony was held in the President House where President Arif Alvi took oath from him
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar took oath as the federal minister upon his return from London after 5 years.

The oath administration ceremony was held in the President House where President Arif Alvi took oath from Dar.

Ishaq Dar after taking oath held a meeting with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan where President Alvi wished him for taking the slot of Finance Minister once again.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dar landed in Pakistan along with PM Shehbaz Sharif on September 26. He was instructed by the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to go back to Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar, known as the economic wizard, has been given the task of reducing inflation in Pakistan, controlling the dollar, and developing the economy.

Nawaz Sharif had expressed his immense displeasure over the economic policies of former finance minister Miftah Ismail. He also raised concern over the rise in prices of commodities which has directly affected ordinary people and dented the party’s support base.

Yesterday, the PML-N leader took oath as the Senator in the House.PML-N leader Miftah Ismail Tuesday officially stepped down as the finance minister of the country.

