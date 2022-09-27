Ishaq Dar unlikely to appear before accountability court today

Ishaq Dar might will not appear before the Accountability Court today

Dar reached Pakistan after 5 years on Monday (Yesterday)

The Accountability Court had ordered Ishaq Dar to surrender till October 7

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar might will not appear before the Accountability Court today, as per sources.

Dar reached Pakistan after 5 years on Monday (Yesterday) and he was to present before the accountability court today in the corruption reference.

For the hearing, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reached the court however, he came to know that judge Mohammad Bashir is on leave.

To which the interior minister maintained that since the judge is on leave so they will appear again in the court when the judge will be there for the hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court has issued the written orders for suspension of the permanent warrant of the former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and ordered him to surrender by October 7.

Advertisement

As per details, the accountability court while ordering Dar to surrender maintained that the PML-N leader has been given chance to appear before the trial court on October 7 and the execution of the warrant will remain suspended till that date.

The court’s decision holds that every citizen has the right to a fair trial and the warrant was issued to assure Dar’s presence in the court.

Also Read Ishaq Dar reaches Islamabad along with PM Shehbaz Ishaq Dar reaches Islamabad Ishaq Dar, known as the economic wizard, has...