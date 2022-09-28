Kissan Ittehad protest to be held in the capital today

ISLAMABAD: In light of the Kissan Ittehad (Farmers union) to be held in the capital today, the Red Zone has been sealed by the federal government.

The demonstrating farmers will enter the capital today to protest for their rights amid the rising inflation across the country.

All routes leading to the Red Zone have been sealed except Margalla road. Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed, the traffic police said and added that one lane is open from Serena Chowk for entry in Red Zone.

On the other hand, the officials have been instructed to take strict action against the violators. The government has ordered the deployment of the Anti-Riots Force to ensure the security of the Red Zone.

Demands

The demonstrators have been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.

Farmers are also raising voices for free markets instead of middleman and commission culture.

Earlier, the farmers entered Islamabad on September 20 causing prolonged traffic jams in the city. However, the demonstrations were called-off after talks with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

