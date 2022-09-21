LHC Rawalpindi bench annulled the show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan and leader Fawad Chaudhry by ECP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has annulled the show-cause notices issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and leader Fawad Chaudhry by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Notably, Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary challenged the Election Commission’s show-cause notices in the High Court Rawalpindi Bench and took a position in the petition that the Election Commission does not have the authority to hold contempt of court.

The court has constituted a three-member larger bench for the hearing of the case that is scheduled for September 29.

Justice Jawad-ul-Hasan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf in the larger bench will hear the case on the issue of show-cause notices of the Election Commission.

A hearing was held in the LHC Rawalpindi bench today that was conducted by Justice Jawad Hassan. Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were represented by advocates Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry in the court.

During the previous hearing, the LHC had sent the matter to the Chief Justice of LHC for the constitution of a larger bench for the hearing.

