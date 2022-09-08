Advertisement
  News
  Politics
  Maryam Nawaz passport case: LHC judge excused hearing
Maryam Nawaz passport case: LHC judge excused hearing

Maryam Nawaz passport case: LHC judge excused hearing

Maryam Nawaz passport case: LHC judge excused hearing
  • LHC division bench returned the case to the LHC Chief Justice filed by  Maryam Nawaz
  • Maryam Nawaz filed the case for the release of her passport
  • The court returned the case as an LHC judge rescued himself from the hearing
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday returned the case to the LHC Chief Justice filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for issuance of her passport, reported BOL News.

As per details, the case was filed by Maryam Nawaz seeking the release of her passport that was returned to the CJ as an LHC judge rescued himself from hearing the case.

Justice Anwarul Haq excused himself from the hearing due to some personal reasons.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqer Najafi sent the case back to the Chief Justice. Amjad Parvez Advocate appeared on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

It is pertinent to mention here that the plea for passport release was filed on Wednesday claiming that the passport has been in judicial custody for the past four years.

The petition said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to submit a challan in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case and the court granted bail to Maryam Nawaz on merit.

The plea further said that no one can be deprived of a fundamental right for a longer period, urging the LHC to pass orders to the deputy registrar to return her passport.

