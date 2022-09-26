Nation needs to come out of slavery: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said on Monday that the nation needs to come out of slavery as there is no future of a slave nation

He said the audio revealed that the chief election commissioner (CEC) was instructed by the prime minister

Imran Khan also said that former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar didn’t leave Pakistan in PTI’s era, instead, he went abroad on PM’s plane

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that the nation needs to come out of slavery as there is no future of a slave nation.

He was addressing an event at the Government College University Lahore when said that if a nation does not fight oppression then becomes a slave.

While touching on the leaked audio issue, he said the audio revealed that the chief election commissioner (CEC) was instructed by the prime minister about the disqualification and the next elections.

“If CEC has some shame then he should resign himself.”

Imran Khan also said that former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar didn’t leave Pakistan in PTI’s era, instead, he went abroad on PM’s plane and expressed concerns over the treatment going on for Dar for the past 3 years.

Advertisement

The PTI chief also poured scorn on PM Shehbaz Sharif for asking for aid from the world in the name of flood victims.

Imran Khan said that the idol of fear is the most terrible, standing in front of cruelty and injustice is Jihad, even a selfish person does not stand against cruelty and injustice.

Also Read