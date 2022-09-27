Advertisement
Pakistan stood at a decisive point: Imran Khan

Articles
PTI Chairman Imran Khan

  • Imran Khan said that today Pakistan stood at a decisive point
  • He said that the incumbent government came to power not to serve the people but to protect its own thefts
  • He also said that 60 percent of the cabinet is on bail in corruption cases
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan said that today Pakistan stood at a decisive point.

He was addressing the Ulema convention when said that the economy has been destroyed, and unemployment is moving up on the graph.

Imran Khan said that the incumbent government came to power not to serve the people but to protect its own thefts. “During the tenure, there were 400 drone attacks, but not a single word of protest from the government’s side.”

He also said that 60 percent of the cabinet is on bail in corruption cases and underscored that the absconder has returned to Pakistan and is having properties in London with billions.

He further said that Ishaq Dar is returning after making a deal and a fugitive is becoming the finance minister of the country today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has been visiting Peshawar today after a day-long visit to Lahore yesterday.

In Lahore, Imran Khan met CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, and instructions were given to him in regards to the relief for the people of Punjab.

