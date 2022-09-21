Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PDM of 11 parties can’t compete with Imran Khan: Fayyaz Chohan

PDM of 11 parties can’t compete with Imran Khan: Fayyaz Chohan

Articles
Advertisement
PDM of 11 parties can’t compete with Imran Khan: Fayyaz Chohan
Advertisement
  • Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that the PDM of eleven political parties cannot compete with Imran Khan
  • Chohan said that after the press conference of Javaid Latif, Imran Khan’s life has been threatened
  • The PTI leader also said that no federal institute probe into the matter of Javed Latif
Advertisement

LAHORE: The Spokesperson of Chief Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said Wednesday that the PDM of eleven political parties cannot compete with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He was talking to the media in Lahore when said that the PDM has started a religious campaign against Imran Khan for the last few days.

Chohan said that after the press conference of Javaid Latif, Imran Khan’s life has been threatened while maintaining that the former is a suspicious and questionable politician of Pakistan.

He also alleged that PDM failed to stand against Khan and upon failure, they have been campaigning against PTI chief.

The PTI leader also said that no federal institute probe into the matter of Javed Latif in fact he has been appreciated adding that the Punjab Police has registered a case against Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb on a religious issue, so what is wrong in it?

Advertisement

The Chief Minister’s Spokesperson also said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has worked well with the federal government on administrative matters, and the provincial government did not have any disagreement with the federal government on state matters.

Also Read

LHC annuls show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry
LHC annuls show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

LHC Rawalpindi bench annulled the show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan and...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story