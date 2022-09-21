PDM of 11 parties can’t compete with Imran Khan: Fayyaz Chohan

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that the PDM of eleven political parties cannot compete with Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Spokesperson of Chief Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said Wednesday that the PDM of eleven political parties cannot compete with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He was talking to the media in Lahore when said that the PDM has started a religious campaign against Imran Khan for the last few days.

Chohan said that after the press conference of Javaid Latif, Imran Khan’s life has been threatened while maintaining that the former is a suspicious and questionable politician of Pakistan.

He also alleged that PDM failed to stand against Khan and upon failure, they have been campaigning against PTI chief.

The PTI leader also said that no federal institute probe into the matter of Javed Latif in fact he has been appreciated adding that the Punjab Police has registered a case against Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb on a religious issue, so what is wrong in it?

The Chief Minister’s Spokesperson also said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has worked well with the federal government on administrative matters, and the provincial government did not have any disagreement with the federal government on state matters.

