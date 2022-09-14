Advertisement
PDM running away from elections: Asad Umar

Articles
PTI Leader Asad Umar

  • Asad Umar said Wednesday that the PDM has been running off from the elections
  • He opined that the common man is being strangled by banning the freedom of expression
  • Umar said that the incumbent government wants to harass PTI leadership
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Wednesday that the PDM has been running off from the elections.

He was talking to the media when said that the coalition has been scared of the common people raising their voices for their due rights adding that the PDM is not in favour of elections.

While touching on the FIA raid at PTI leader Saifullah Niazi’s residence, he said that the FIA officials have taken away the laptop of the leader during the raid.

He opined that the common man is being strangled by banning the freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Umar said that the incumbent government wants to harass PTI leadership and has been alleging that PTI fundraising is illegal.

The PTI leader claimed that the funds were being raised by the common citizens while overseas Pakistanis have been donating for the betterment of their homeland.

He added that a few powerful classes have kept the country in bondage.

