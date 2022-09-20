Ali Zaidi said that the people in Sindh were left in a piteous condition after the floods

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi said Tuesday that the people in Sindh were left in a piteous condition after the floods that caused massive destruction in the province.

He was addressing a presser when said that PTI leadership has been visiting the calamity-hit areas and witnessing people in agony.

While touching on his visit to Khairpur Nathan, Ali Zaidi said that 140,000 people have been displaced owing to the floods adding that the victims also include pregnant women striving for food and shelter in the area.

“Approximately, there have been 600,000 pregnant women waiting for relief,” he added.

The PTI leader lambasted Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in his speech saying that the FM has been on foreign trips leaving the people of Sindh bare-handed and open-mouthed.

Zaidi also urged the nation to step forward for the people in difficulty adding that the country is in need of unity at this hour.

Ali Zaidi further said that the people of the Cantonment Board should also improve their infrastructure, lest the people pick up all the garbage and dump the offices.