PTI challenges phased acceptance of resignations in SC

PTI challenged the issue of phased acceptance of resignations by PTI leaders in SC

Asad Umar has challenged the decision of the Islamabad High Court in SC

The plea was filed by Advocate Faisal Chaudhry on behalf of PTI

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the issue of phased acceptance of resignations by PTI leaders in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

As per details, PTI leader Asad Umar has challenged the decision of the Islamabad High Court in SC and requested the apex court to annul the decision regarding the phased acceptance of the PTI resignations.

The plea was filed by Advocate Faisal Chaudhry on behalf of PTI. The petition requested the SC to declare the phased approval of resignations as illegal and unconstitutional.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry took the stand that Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to resign from the National Assembly to seek a fresh mandate.

It was submitted in the plea that Former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced the acceptance of the resignation of 125 members of Tehreek-e-Insaf on the Assembly floor.

Advertisement

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry also took the stand in the petition that the approval of the resignations of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is a violation of the established norms.

Also Read Govt strives hard to disqualify Imran Khan: Babar Awan Babar Awan said that the incumbent government is striving hard to disqualify...