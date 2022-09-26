Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • PTI demands probe into ‘leaked audio’ of PM: Fawad Chaudhry
PTI demands probe into ‘leaked audio’ of PM: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI demands probe into ‘leaked audio’ of PM: Fawad Chaudhry

Articles
Advertisement
PTI demands probe into ‘leaked audio’ of PM: Fawad Chaudhry

Decision of Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution confirmed: Fawad

Advertisement
  • PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry demands an investigation concerning the leaked audio of Prime Minister
  • He said that it is shocking why the government is keeping silence over the matter
  • He also denounced the audio leaks culture in Pakistan stating that it is being normalized in the country
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that there must be an investigation concerning the leaked audio of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

He was addressing a presser when said that the incumbent government has been maintaining silence over the matter which is shocking.

Fawad Chaudhry said that no one except Marriyam Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah responded over the matter adding that the interior minister even appreciated the governance in this regard.

“Maybe the hacker has ‘something’ in the data of which the government is scared of,” he added.

The PTI leader underscored that PTI condemns the audio leak and demands a thorough probe into the matter adding that the accused must be brought to justice. “PTI condemns the act as it is a threat to national security. The leaks could lead to a national security crisis as the PM House is itself not a secure place anymore.”

Advertisement

He also denounced the audio leaks culture in Pakistan stating that it is being normalized in the country.

While touching on the negotiations, Chaudhry said quoting Siddiq Jan of BOL News that the government has been negotiating for the leaked data.

Also Read

IHC adjourns Imran Khan disqualification case for two weeks
IHC adjourns Imran Khan disqualification case for two weeks

IHC heard the disqualification case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story