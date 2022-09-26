PTI demands probe into ‘leaked audio’ of PM: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry demands an investigation concerning the leaked audio of Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that there must be an investigation concerning the leaked audio of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

He was addressing a presser when said that the incumbent government has been maintaining silence over the matter which is shocking.

Fawad Chaudhry said that no one except Marriyam Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah responded over the matter adding that the interior minister even appreciated the governance in this regard.

“Maybe the hacker has ‘something’ in the data of which the government is scared of,” he added.

The PTI leader underscored that PTI condemns the audio leak and demands a thorough probe into the matter adding that the accused must be brought to justice. “PTI condemns the act as it is a threat to national security. The leaks could lead to a national security crisis as the PM House is itself not a secure place anymore.”

He also denounced the audio leaks culture in Pakistan stating that it is being normalized in the country.

While touching on the negotiations, Chaudhry said quoting Siddiq Jan of BOL News that the government has been negotiating for the leaked data.

