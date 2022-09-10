PTI Gujranwala jalsa live updates: Imran Khan to announce next critical phase

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will show his thunder at Gujranwala today and he has announced that the public gathering would be last of their present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement.
On the other hand, the PTI has also decided to take out rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan is going to announce the next critical phase at the jalsa tonight (Saturday).
I refused to accept dictation of other countries: Imran Khan
GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said he was removed as the ruler for he refused to accept dictation of other countries. “I was pressurized demanding not to buy oil from Russia. I talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine war would sky-rocket oil price, so we need cheap oil. We had to buy two million tonne wheat. I asked Putin to sell us wheat on discount and he accepted both the demands,” Imran...
Massive crowd in Gujranwala to show solidarity with our leader @ImranKhanPTI. #MinusOneNaManzoor pic.twitter.com/LJQi0YEfsy
— Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem (@dswpti) September 10, 2022
عمران خان سے اظہارِ یکجہتی، اسلام آباد F-9 کے مناظر#MinusOneNaManzoor pic.twitter.com/7sV5ckAczL
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 10, 2022
عمران کا کامیابی سے مقابلہ کرنا مشکل ہی نہیں، ناممکن ہے!
Only a lunatic can imagine that Imran Khan's power can be reduced. If anything, the nation's love for the great man keeps growing.#MinusOneNaManzoor#IStandWithImranKhan pic.twitter.com/HclQNTFEE5
— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) September 10, 2022
چیرمین عمران خان بزرعیہ روڈ گجرانوالہ شہر کے قریب پہنچ چکے ہیں۔
— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 10, 2022
Gujranwala’s massive crowd, with Chairman yet to arrive. #MinusOneNaManzoor pic.twitter.com/vbOnOfqnPk
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 10, 2022
گوجرانوالہ میں اپنے کپتان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے لیے جلسہ گاہ کے اندر اور باہر تک عوام کا جم غفیر امڈ آیا۔ #GujranwalaJalsa #MinusOneNaManzoor pic.twitter.com/nsMjTrXjS5
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 10, 2022
Jaagh utha hay sara watan! Gujranwala!! #MinusOneNaManzoor pic.twitter.com/OqAaQnhK2z
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 10, 2022
امن چوک صوابی- #MinusOneNaManzoor pic.twitter.com/FXP1bdQJVv
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 10, 2022
گوجرانولہ ایک بار پھر تیار ہے!
حقیقی آزادی کی جدوجہد کا ایک اور تاریخی جلسہ۔ آج 10 ستمبر جناح سٹیڈیم گوجرانولہ 🇵🇰#MinusOneNaManzoor #GujranwalaJalsa pic.twitter.com/1QS160Jsm5
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 10, 2022
ملک بھر میں ان مقامات پر آج لوگ اپنے لیڈر عمران خان سے یکجہتی کے لیے اکٹھے ہوں گے جہاں گوجرانوالہ جلسے کی سکریننگ بھی کی جائے گی#MinusOneNaManzoor #IstandWithImranKhan pic.twitter.com/42hJlZcTZI
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 9, 2022
PTI chief to announce next critical phase at jalsa tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced that the Gujranwala jalsa on Saturday (tomorrow) would be the last of their present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. In a tweet, Imran Khan said he would announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. “Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. Imported govt & its handlers are so petrified...
