PTI Gujranwala jalsa live updates: Imran Khan to announce next critical phase

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will show his thunder at Gujranwala today and he has announced that the public gathering would be last of their present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement.

On the other hand, the PTI has also decided to take out rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is going to announce the next critical phase at the jalsa tonight (Saturday).