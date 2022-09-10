PTI Gujranwala jalsa live updates: Imran Khan to announce next critical phase

PTI Gujranwala jalsa live updates: Imran Khan to announce next critical phase

PTI Gujranwala jalsa live updates: Imran Khan to announce next critical phase

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressing a rally. Image: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will show his thunder at Gujranwala today and he has announced that the public gathering would be last of their present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement.

On the other hand, the PTI has also decided to take out rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is going to announce the next critical phase at the jalsa tonight (Saturday).

 

I refused to accept dictation of other countries: Imran Khan

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said he was removed as the ruler for he refused to accept dictation of other countries. “I was pressurized demanding not to buy oil from Russia. I talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine war would sky-rocket oil price, so we need cheap oil. We had to buy two million tonne wheat. I asked Putin to sell us wheat on discount and he accepted both the demands,” Imran...

PTI chief to announce next critical phase at jalsa tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced that the Gujranwala jalsa on Saturday (tomorrow) would be the last of their present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. In a tweet, Imran Khan said he would announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. “Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. Imported govt & its handlers are so petrified...

