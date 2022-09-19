IHC abolishes terrorism provisions against Imran Khan
CHAKWAL: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has feared that Sindh will not be able to cultivate wheat due to flood situation in the province, adding that food security and inflation will be key challenges in coming days.
He expressed these views while addressing a gigantic public gathering in Chakwal on Monday. The former premier lambasted the imported government for unbearable inflation making the lives of the people miserable and some media houses and newspapers, which ran a false campaign against the PTI government and criticised it and on daily basis they telecast such programmes in which inflation was discussed but now they are silent over the worst price hike and economy.
He also gave the comparison of his government with the incumbent regime regarding the inflation rate, tariffs of power and gas and prices of POL products.
He said that he had raised more than Rs 13.5 billion funds in three telethons, adding that in just eight hours the local and overseas Pakistanis donated more than Rs13.5 billion to the PTI. He strongly asked the people to come out against the imported government when he gives a call.
“As this is a critical time for the future of Pakistan and we have to save our country from these corrupt rulers,” he added. He said that the corruption of the PPP plunged Sindh into flood rather than torrential rains.
He criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their foreign visits whereas the whole of Sindh and a big part of the country is under water. Thousands of acres of croplands were destroyed by the floods.
He further said that the country was suffering from a curse of flood and the imported PM was visiting the USA. He said that Shehbaz Sharif used the state money to run his publicity campaign.
Imran observed that in presence of Shehbaz and Bilawal, Pakistan has no future. He also played video clips of Shehbaz, Maryam and others about their properties and assets.
The PTI chairman said that they looted the country’s money and transferred it to Dubai and other foreign countries. If they bring their looted money back to the country so there is no need to ask the other countries for aid and loans, he added.
He maintained that a UN report reveals that poor countries are getting poorer and poorer because of their corrupt rulers, who plunder the money of the country and shift it to foreign countries.
He claimed that the world was not giving aid and helping Pakistan in this critical time as they know that the corrupt people and imported government were ruling the country. No foreign country and donor agencies are not ready to give them money directly.
He recalled that an international conspiracy had been hatched to topple the PTI government. He said, “No one can defeat you until you accept your defeat.” “I have never accepted defeat in my life and always fought until I got success.”
