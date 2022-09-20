Rana Sanaullah to convey message of PM Shehbaz to MQM-P leadership

Rana Sanaullah will meet with MQM-P leadership on Tuesday to deliver Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special message

KARACHI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will meet with Mutahidda Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership on Tuesday to deliver Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special message at the MQM Bahadurabad office.

Following the MQM-P about missing party workers, a PML-N delegation will visit the MQM-P office in Bahadurabad to appease the ally in the center. Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, and the party’s local leadership will be among the PML-N group.

According to sources, the interior minister will also meet with the families of the missing people to discuss what steps the federal government has taken to investigate the killings.

The MQM-P leaders want to ask the interior minister about the federal government’s progress in discovering the killers of the missing workers during the meeting. The MQM-P would also examine other issues, including the city’s law and order condition.

Last week, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui threatened to leave the government coalition in the center over the problem of missing party workers.

“MQM-P is a critical partner of the federal government and if the party chose to leave the alliance, the PML-N administration at the center will fall apart. The interior minister will also meet with the chief minister of Sindh to discuss the matter,” Rana Sanaullah said.