Red zone sealed owing to fear of long march by PTI

ISLAMABAD: In light of the possible march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), all entries to the red zone in the capital have been sealed, reported BOL News.

Sources in the know informed that keeping in view the possibility of PTI’s long march, the red zone is being sealed with the containers and all the entries are blocked.

Not only this, heavy contingents of capital police are also being deployed in the area. The Islamabad Police have called nearly 30,000 police, paratroopers and FC Force personnel from the provinces, including 20,000 from Punjab, 4,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 6,000 Rangers and FC Force personnel.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chief Imran Khan has announced that he will give the call for the long march against the government very soon.

Moreover, the PTI leadership was directed to start preparing for the march in Islamabad.

PTI chairman was of the view that the incumbent government cannot be granted more time and the party has finally decided to go for the long march in the capital.

