SC issues notice to IO of sedition case against Shahbaz Gill

SC issued notice to investigation officer in sedition case of Shahbaz Gill

The notice was issued to the investigating officer for the custodial torture

The court summoned the officer to appear in the next hearing

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has issued notice to the federal government and the investigating officer (IO) in the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The notice was issued to the investigating officer for the custodial torture and the physical remand of the PTI leader.

The court summoned the officer to appear in the next hearing and explain his stance. A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan conducted the hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill secured post-arrest bail yesterday from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the sedition case against him for inciting the public in a speech that was broadcasted on a channel.

The court directed Gill to submit Rs 500,000 as surety against his bail.



Advertisement

At the outset of the hearing, the court remarked, “No one should be deprived of the right to be released on bail until there is no solid evidence against them. There wouldn’t be any remedy if the same person turns out to be innocent later.”

It added that an investigation must go on but with strong evidence brought to the fore.

A large number of PTI leaders and workers came to the jail to receive Gill. They raised slogans in favour of the party leadership.

Also Read Shahbaz Gill has been released from Adiala Jail PTI leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shahbaz Gill has been released from...