PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that thieves took control of the country and cases against them are being dismissed every day.

He was addressing a students’ convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) when said that the nation has woken up and the youth is fighting for their rights terming it as the decisive time for Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan is under the control of thieves and looters and questioned how a country will survive if being ruled by the culprits.

PTI chief also lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for asking for aid saying that the premier has insulted the nation by begging to the world.

“No one will respect Pakistan if we beg for aid from the world,” he added.

The former prime minister also discussed the situation in the far-flung areas of Sindh and said that if the nation wants to see the worst examples of slavery then one should visit Sindh.

He said that he has been inviting the nation to jihad against the incumbent government and urged the people to fight for real freedom adding that the Azadi march movement will be successful.