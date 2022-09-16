If fascist tactics continue, then nobody could stop anarchy: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Friday during a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said, “we are an ally of Imran Khan and will support the movement of Haqeeqi Azadi,” BOL News reports.
As per the details, during the meeting at the residence of Imran Khan at Bani Gala, matters of bilateral ties, the country’s politics, and other issues were discussed between both leaders.
According to the details, Sahibzada Hamid Raza condemned the lobbying of the government against Imran Khan for religious hatred. “This ruling government consists of criminals and corrupt characters who want religious chaos in the country,” Sahibzada Hamid Raza added.
“Imran Khan’s efforts regarding eliminating the islamophobia and fighting for dignity and honor of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) is unmatchable and commendable,” chairman Sunni Ittihad Council said.
During the meeting with Imran Khan, he said that This politically defeated group is continuously using dirty tactics to save their politics. “I warn these politicians to refrain from such tactics as they will never be successful.”
“Due to their negligence and incompetence, the country is going towards chaos and economic instability.”
After the meeting between the two leaders, Chairman Imran Khan thanked Sahibzafda Hamid Raza for his alliance with PTI.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.