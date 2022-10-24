ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in terror case

ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan

Interim bail was granted till October 31 against the bond of Rs 100,000

The terror case was filed against him after the protests that erupted after his disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the bail case related to Section 144, terror case filed against him over countrywide protests that erupted after his disqualification.

The court heard plea of Imran Khan and granted him interim bail till October 31 against the bond of Rs 100,000.

The PTI chief maintained before the court that the party is to announce long march date soon and if it kicks off by October 31 then how he is going to appear?

The court remarked that the date is being temporarily fixed.

On the other hand, the court rejects Imran Khan’s appeal for the suspension of his disqualification order instantly.

A hearing was held in the IHC on the plea submitted by PTI following the verdict of disqualification announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The court also instructed PTI’s counsel to wait for the written order of ECP and then approach the court adding that when there is no written order in the case, then what decision the court can suspend?

