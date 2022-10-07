Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cases were fabricated against PTI when people were braving flood: Asad Umar
Cases were fabricated against PTI when people were braving flood: Asad Umar

Cases were fabricated against PTI when people were braving flood: Asad Umar

Articles
Advertisement
Cases were fabricated against PTI when people were braving flood: Asad Umar

Former Federal Minister Asad Umar

Advertisement
  • Asad Umar said that PML-N was busy making cases against PTI when people were braving flood
  • He was addressing a presser in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference
  • He also maintained that research was conducted in the calamity-hit areas and the results revealed that PTI and Imran Khan were the most concerned about the flood victims
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Friday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) condemned Imran Khan for playing politics amid flood ignoring that they had been busy making cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the calamity.

He was addressing a presser in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference that took place yesterday.

Asad Umar said that when PM was badmouthing Imran Khan, thousands of families – whose patients are being treated in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for Cancer – were listening and wondering over it.

“PML-N was busy day and night making cases against PTI and Imran Khan while millions were braving the flood.”

He also maintained that research was conducted in the calamity-hit areas regarding the relief activities and the results revealed that PTI and Imran Khan were the most concerned about the flood victims while the coalition government stood nowhere in the rating.

Advertisement

The PTI leader also said that PM alleges Imran Khan for speaking ill of the army and calling it ‘neutral’. “We feel proud of our army for the sacrifices they made while fighting against the terrorism and for standing with the nation in the difficult times,” he said.

He also recalled that when the terrorism war was going on, PML-N was lambasting the army and Khawaja Asif was saying that the army has lost all the wars while condemning its budget.

Umar also said that the PM inculpated Shaukat Tareen that he played a role against the IMF agreement. He recalled in the presser that at all forums Shehbaz Sharif voted against FATF and made NAB amendments a condition against FATF.

He also said that the inflation that increased in the last 5 months was never witnessed before. “When Imran Khan was ousted inflation stood at 16% while the incumbent government took it to 45% in the last 5 months.”

Also Read

Faisalabad: Fire erupts in residential plaza claims 7 lives
Faisalabad: Fire erupts in residential plaza claims 7 lives

Faisalabad residential plaza fire took 7 lives The dead ones include children...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
PPP sweeps second phase of local bodies election: Bilawal
PPP sweeps second phase of local bodies election: Bilawal
LG polls: PPP wins in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal with majority
LG polls: PPP wins in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal with majority
MQM rejects LG elections, says citizens foiled conspiracy to snatch polls
MQM rejects LG elections, says citizens foiled conspiracy to snatch polls
LG elections: PPP leading in Karachi, Hyderabad, other districts
LG elections: PPP leading in Karachi, Hyderabad, other districts
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story