ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Friday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) condemned Imran Khan for playing politics amid flood ignoring that they had been busy making cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the calamity.

He was addressing a presser in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference that took place yesterday.

Asad Umar said that when PM was badmouthing Imran Khan, thousands of families – whose patients are being treated in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for Cancer – were listening and wondering over it.

“PML-N was busy day and night making cases against PTI and Imran Khan while millions were braving the flood.”

He also maintained that research was conducted in the calamity-hit areas regarding the relief activities and the results revealed that PTI and Imran Khan were the most concerned about the flood victims while the coalition government stood nowhere in the rating.

The PTI leader also said that PM alleges Imran Khan for speaking ill of the army and calling it ‘neutral’. “We feel proud of our army for the sacrifices they made while fighting against the terrorism and for standing with the nation in the difficult times,” he said.

He also recalled that when the terrorism war was going on, PML-N was lambasting the army and Khawaja Asif was saying that the army has lost all the wars while condemning its budget.

Umar also said that the PM inculpated Shaukat Tareen that he played a role against the IMF agreement. He recalled in the presser that at all forums Shehbaz Sharif voted against FATF and made NAB amendments a condition against FATF.

He also said that the inflation that increased in the last 5 months was never witnessed before. “When Imran Khan was ousted inflation stood at 16% while the incumbent government took it to 45% in the last 5 months.”

