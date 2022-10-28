Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the law and order situation must be kept intact in the province during long march

He asked CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi to keep the situation controlled

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wrote that it was Pervaiz Elahi’s responsibility to take care of the lives and property of the people of Punjab

LAHORE: Hours ahead of PTI Azadi March to begin from Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the law and order situation must be kept intact in the province during long march.

While raising security concerns regarding the march, he exhorts his cousin and party member Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, regarding his responsibility to keep the situation controlled during the long march – announced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wrote that it was Pervaiz Elahi’s responsibility to take care of the lives and property of the people of Punjab.

“Being the Chief Minister of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi has the responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the province”.

Pertinently, PTI long march is to begin from Lahore today at 11 am and the marchers will reach the capital by passing through different cities of the province.

Being electrified by the movement, PTI leaders have been urging the nation and the stalwarts to show up at the venues set for the public to join the leader Imran Khan.

