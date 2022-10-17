Court sends PTI leader Azam Swati into judicial custody

Advertisement
ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati into judicial custody on Monday.

Azam Swati was presented before the court after the completion of his physical remand which was extended at the request of investigating officer (IO).

He was arrested from Islamabad over his controversial tweet. The FIA’s official adopted the stance that the PTI’s Senator Swati had deliberately tried to spread hate among youth and the public against the state institution through his statement. Azam Swati had been arrested after an FIR was registered against him.

A special court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the FIA two-day physical custody of PTI’s leader Azam Swati in a case pertaining to a controversial tweet.

Initially, the court granted a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader that was extended twice at the request of FIA.

It was pertinent to mention here that Azam Swati is the third senior leader of the PTI who has been arrested by the FIA after Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Hamid Zaman.

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


