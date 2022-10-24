IHC rejected PTI’s plea for suspension of disqualification of Imran Khan

The case was heard by IHC CJ Athar Minallah

The court also instructed PTI’s counsel to wait for the written order of ECP

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the disqualification of Imran Khan announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and rejected the request to suspend the decision instantly.

The plea – filed by PTI against ECP’s verdict in the Toshakhana reference – was heard by Chief Justice IHC Athar Minalllah and the case was dismissed with the instructions for PTI Chief Imran Khan to remove the objections of the Registrar’s Office on the petition within three days.

The court also instructed PTI’s counsel to wait for the written order of ECP and then approach the court adding that when there is no written order in the case, then what decision the court can suspend?

The court also inquired the PTI’s counsel, Ali Zafar, regarding the hurry in the case to which he replied that the political party is suffering irreparable damage politically. To which the court observed that the disqualification is only as a member of the National Assembly.

“If the certified copy is not received within three days, the court will look into the matter,” the IHC remarked.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Barrister Ali Zafar maintained that PTI fears that the ECP will change the decision to which, the court maintained that the commission is a constitutional institution how can the decision be changed.

The court also added that disqualification occurs in the past as well and no political storm came.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference and the PTI approached IHC requesting the suspension of the order.

The court while dismissing the plea instructed ECP to provide certified copy of the order to PTI.

Also Read Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case Petition filed in IHC seeking an investigation in Arshad Sharif case. It...