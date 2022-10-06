Flood was a natural calamity, a few trying to play politics amid relief activities: FM Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the recent flood was a natural calamity

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the recent flood was a natural calamity and a few people in the country have been trying to divert the attention from the relief activities.

He was addressing a press conference after his return and said that 33 million people were affected by the floods which are more than the population of so many countries.

Bilawal said that a few people in Pakistan want to divert attention from the flood and want engagement in their politics. “They have been focusing on how to be back in power.”

The FM said that during the session at the United Nations (UN) he raised the question of whether would any other country be able to combat such calamity and the answer was ‘no’.

“A huge portion of the country is inundated in the rainwater and flood and authorities have been working day and night for the relief of the victims.”

He also underscored that the local government has been striving hard along with the federation and he being the FM has been asking other countries for aid. “Calamity is so huge that as much as we r doing we feel is not sufficient.”

The PPP chairman also said that one-third of Pakistan is in flood adding that the impact is worse than Covid-19. He also said that 4 million acres of agricultural land is gone along with the crops.

“We have agriculture as the backbone so now we are going to face economic consequences along with food insecurity.”

Bilawal Bhutto opined that the climate tragedy is also a concern. The FM also said that another catastrophe is health as waterborne diseases are on the rise in the calamity-hit areas.

“WHO stated that 10% hospital structure is being damaged by the floods in Pakistan but we still managed to treat 3.8 million people so far in the medical camps.”

While touching on the estimates regarding the life and economic loss he said that the local government is trying to assess the situation but the final numbers will surface after the flood is gone as many areas are still inundated.

Bilawal also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that he owns the whole country and has feelings for all the provinces.

