  News
  Politics
  • Governor rule can’t stop Khan’s Tsunami: Barrister Saif
Governor rule can't stop Khan's Tsunami: Barrister Saif

 PESHAWAR: Spokesperson to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government Barrister Saif on Wednesday said that the governor rule in the country cannot stop the Tsunami of Imran Khan, BOL News reported. 

According to the details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant for Information, Barrister Saif, stated in a special conversation with Bol News about the Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march that the entire province will respond to Imran Khan’s call.

He said that the people are fed up with the imported government. “The government is scared of Imran Khan’s long march. Fearing the long march, the government dug trenches around Islamabad,” Barrister Saif added.

According to him, Rana Sanaullah is bringing containers to Islamabad from all over Pakistan in the name of the long march. He mentioned that there is a stir in the halls of Islamabad and everyone can see it.

“Sanaullah’s blood pressure has increased due to fear of Imran Khan and the Long March. I will suggest Rana Sanaullah consult with a good doctor,” the KP spokesperson added.

Barrister Saif claimed that the imported incumbent government has planned to stop the long march and will use dirty tactics to do so.

