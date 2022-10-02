How was cypher not included in NSC meeting, Asad Umar inquired

Asad Umar inquired about the NSC meeting without seeing cypher

KARACHI: “There was a discussion on the cypher in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting. Everyone was talking without seeing the cypher?”, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar inquired on Sunday.

According to the news report, these statements of the PTI leader came during a press conference where he added, “It is being said that the cypher disappeared from the Prime Minister’s House, while the government came to know about the disappearance of the cypher after 5 months.”

“Why was the disappearance of the cypher not mentioned in the National Security Committee meeting?” “The Chief Justice received a copy of the cypher. There is also a copy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he claimed.

Asad Umar said that accusations of insulting the Constitution and other charges were made against Imran Khan and now accusations of insulting Imran Khan have been made.

He said that the political popularity of Imran Khan is increasing day by day, so the government has come to know that they cannot compete with Imran Khan politically.

“After the amendment, the evidence coming from abroad is not acceptable. Last week, the people saw the funeral of justice,” he expressed.

He said that those who escaped from Imran Khan’s government came back in the plane of the Prime Minister, the powerful class that has been occupying Pakistan for decades.

“Powerful mafia changes the law to make their lives easier and amends the law at will to protect themselves,” PTI leader said.

He went on to say that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law had been amended to protect them. When the theft of billions was discovered, NAB is compelled to disclose where the money originated from.