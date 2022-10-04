I question the confiscation of my passport: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz questions why her passport was held

She said NAB failed to submit a reference against her and wasted her three years

She also said that she got the relief as per NAB’s old rules

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that her passport was kept for over three years without a valid reason and deprived her of the fundamental right for three years.

She was addressing a presser when questioned why NAB failed to submit a reference against her and wasted her three years.

She while recalling her days in detention maintained that NAB has detention cells only for men and she was kept in the daycare unit for 57 days.

Maryam said the National Accountability Bureau arrested her while she was visiting her father in jail.

“I was then sent in judicial remand and was kept in Kot Lakhpat jail for over 1.5 months.”

While touching on Panama, Maryam said that she along with her father Nawaz Sharif faced the Panama case for 6 years.

She added that she want to question why the fake case against her was carried out for over 6 years and why the case was registered.

The PML-N leader also maintained that she told her lawyer that she doesn’t want to take advantage of recent NAB amendments adding that she got the relief as per NAB’s old rules.

Maryam Nawaz also underscored that the prosecutor in her case remained the same throughout the case.

While lambasting the PTI leaders she said that how the party has been calling it an NRO.

