IHC prohibits police from harassing PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday retrained Capital Police from harassing citizens while questioning the list of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who were ordered to submit surety bonds.

As per details, Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard former advocate general Niazullah Niazi’s petition against harassment by the police and inquired in regard to the list of PTI leaders who were ordered to submit the surety bonds.

Being irked at the police officials, the CJ remarked that the demand of surety bonds is harassment adding that the petitioner is a former advocate general.

The court also asked the police official which law the police followed to ask for the surety bond. The official replied that they were following the order.

On the other hand, the petitioner’s counsel maintained that only the magistrate could order surety bonds, not the police.

The state council was unable to satisfy the court about taking surety bonds and the court ordered that the police should reassure the court regarding the list at the next hearing and adjourned the case.

