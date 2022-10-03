IHC to hear contempt of court case against Imran Khan today

IHC will conduct hearing on the contempt of court case against Imran Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct the hearing at 2:30 pm

The PTI chief has also submitted a new affidavit in this regard

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry today.

As per details, a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct the hearing at 2:30 pm of Imran Khan’s case and chances are there that the court will announce the verdict today.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb part of the bench while Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar are also part of the bench.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the previous hearing the court appreciated Imran Khan for realising his mistake and had not charged him for agreeing to apologise to the female judge.

On the other hand, the PTI chief has also submitted a new affidavit in this regard assuring to avoid such statements in the future.

In his written reply, Imran Khan has also said that if the court wants any further action in regards to the apology, he is ready for that too.

“There was no intention to threaten the judge in the speech, if the judge gets the impression that the red line was crossed, then I am ready to apologize,” he added.

Registrar Islamabad High Court has also issued a circular of code of conduct during the hearing and entry into the Courtroom Number 1 is subjected to a pass issued.

