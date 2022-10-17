Imran Khan asks govt to announce elections or face long march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called on the government on announce fresh elections or else he will go forward with the long march to the federal capital.

Addressing a presser following the record triumph in the by-polls, Imran Khan said that the elections were a referendum against the PDM and the nation has given its verdict.

He also opined that the nation wants an immediate election and has rejected the incumbent government as the imported rulers have been orchestrated by foreign powers.

Imran Khan also said that the incumbent government has no interest in Pakistan as its assets are out of the country. “They won’t be bothered by the worst economic scenario in Pakistan. The whole nation has been witnessing that only a small thief is held by the law while the big wigs get expulsion.”

He said that his party’s “Azadi March” would not be delayed past October. “I am giving the government a few days to announce the elections, if they do not announce the elections, then any time this month. I can announce a long march.”

He said that the preparations for the long march are complete and this time the march will not go beyond October. “Their time is up, whatever they do they will be defeated,” he exclaimed.

He also announced filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the torture of PTI Senator Azam Swati who he was humiliated in front of his family.

He said that the act has been an embarrassment for Pakistan as the world came to know that the Senator has been arrested for speaking against the army chief. He also requested the institutions not to let the incumbent government stay for long as it would be devastating for the country.

The PTI chief also stated that the party has been planning to approach international organizations against the custodial torture of Azam Swati and maintained that no law in the world allows this punishment for a controversial tweet.

Imran Khan also lamented the economic policies of the government adding that Ishaq Dar has already hinted that the country has been moving steadily toward default.

