Imran Khan gets bail till October 31 in funding case

Imran Khan got an extension in pre-arrest bail till October 31 in the funding case

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood granted bail against the bonds of Rs 100,000

FIA filed a funding case against 11 people including Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan got an extension in pre-arrest bail till October 31 in the funding case.

As per details, Imran Khan appeared before the court along with PTI leader Shibli Faraz. Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood granted bail against the bonds of Rs 100,000.

Earlier, IHC heard the funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and granted him protective bail till Tuesday. The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 till October 18.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and instructed the authorities not to harass Imran Khan and the hearing was adjourned. Notably, FIA filed a funding case against 11 people including Imran Khan.

The funding case was filed by FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle. The suspects are alleged of violating the Foreign Exchange Act. They are beneficiaries of a private bank account.

