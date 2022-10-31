Advertisement
Imran Khan gets extension in bail in funding, terrorism cases

Articles
Imran Khan gets extension in bail in funding, terrorism cases
  • Imran Khan gets an extension in bail in the foreign funding and terrorism cases against him
  • Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of the Anti-Terrorism Court adjourned the hearing till November 9 while granting extension
  • Female judge Banking Court Rukhshanda Shaheen extended the bail till November 10 while accepting Imran Khan’s request from appearance in funding case
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan gets an extension in bail in the foreign funding and terrorism cases against him.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad heard the case while Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared and filed a request for PTI’s chief exemption from appearance in the court.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of the Anti-Terrorism Court adjourned the hearing till November 9 while accepting the request.

On the other hand, the hearing on the funding case was conducted by banking court Judge Rakhshinda Shaheen in the absence of the Special Central judge.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Intizar Panjotha appeared on behalf of Imran Khan and submitted that Khan is the leader of a major political party who is leading a long march from Lahore and is unable to appear before the court due to road blockages.

“Imran Khan has always respected the courts and obeyed the law, the court should grant his request for exemption from attendance today.”

On which the female judge Banking Court Rukhshanda Shaheen extended the bail till November 10 while accepting Imran Khan’s request from appearance in funding case.

