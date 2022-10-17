Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan to hold key press conference today

Imran Khan to hold key press conference today

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan to hold key press conference today

Imran Khan was giving an exclusive interview to BOL News.

Advertisement
  • Imran Khan will address the nation at 4pm today
  • The press conference will be held in regard to the by-polls and the current political situation
  • PTI’s senior leadership has been called to the meeting
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to hold a key press conference today (Monday) following the big win of PTI in the by-polls.

Sources in the know informed that the press conference will be held at 4 pm today in regard to the by-polls and the current political situation.

It was also said that Imran Khan will address the future strategy regarding the long march.

PTI’s senior leadership has been called to the meeting and the strategies for the long march will be finalised and Imran Khan will be briefed regarding it.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has won six NA seats making history of winning the most seats.

Advertisement

In 2018, Imran Khan won 5 seats simultaneously and now breaks his own record that he set in the last general elections.

Notably, prior to Imran Khan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested five seats simultaneously and won four of five.

Also Read

Imran Khan crushed all 13 parties of PDM: Omer Sarfaraz
Imran Khan crushed all 13 parties of PDM: Omer Sarfaraz

Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that Imran Khan has crushed all 13 parties...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story