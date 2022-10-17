Imran Khan was giving an exclusive interview to BOL News.

Imran Khan will address the nation at 4pm today

The press conference will be held in regard to the by-polls and the current political situation

PTI’s senior leadership has been called to the meeting

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to hold a key press conference today (Monday) following the big win of PTI in the by-polls.

Sources in the know informed that the press conference will be held at 4 pm today in regard to the by-polls and the current political situation.

It was also said that Imran Khan will address the future strategy regarding the long march.

PTI’s senior leadership has been called to the meeting and the strategies for the long march will be finalised and Imran Khan will be briefed regarding it.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has won six NA seats making history of winning the most seats.

Advertisement

In 2018, Imran Khan won 5 seats simultaneously and now breaks his own record that he set in the last general elections.

Notably, prior to Imran Khan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested five seats simultaneously and won four of five.

Also Read Imran Khan crushed all 13 parties of PDM: Omer Sarfaraz Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that Imran Khan has crushed all 13 parties...