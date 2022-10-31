Imran Khan to file defamation case against the CEC

KAMOKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Monday – while addressing the participants of the long march – to file a Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan (CEC).

The Azadi march begins its 4th day from Kamoke and Imran Khan addressed the participants saying that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja acts like a ‘servant’ of the Sharif family.

He said that CEC has raised questions over his dignity and honesty and that is why he is filing a defamation case against him.

While touching on the long march, Imran Khan thanked the nation for their overwhelming support. Not only this, he also appreciated the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial for hearing the ‘torture’ case of Senator Azam Swati.

Earlier, the PTI Chief Imran Khan visited the residence of female reporter Sadaf Naeem – who lost her life yesterday while covering the march – and extended his condolence to the mourning family.

Pertinently, the PTI Azadi march has begun from Kamoke for the fourth day of the movement and the participants have been eagerly moving towards their final destination – Islamabad.

