Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • Imran Khan to file a Rs10b defamation case against CEC
Imran Khan to file a Rs10b defamation case against CEC

Imran Khan to file a Rs10b defamation case against CEC

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan to file a Rs10b defamation case against CEC
Advertisement
  • Imran Khan to file defamation case against the CEC
  • Imran Khan is to file a Rs10 billion defamation case
  • He said that CEC has raised questions over his dignity and honesty and that is why he is filing the case
Advertisement

KAMOKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Monday – while addressing the participants of the long march – to file a Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan (CEC).

The Azadi march begins its 4th day from Kamoke and Imran Khan addressed the participants saying that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja acts like a ‘servant’ of the Sharif family.

He said that CEC has raised questions over his dignity and honesty and that is why he is filing a defamation case against him.

While touching on the long march, Imran Khan thanked the nation for their overwhelming support. Not only this, he also appreciated the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial for hearing the ‘torture’ case of Senator Azam Swati.

Earlier, the PTI Chief Imran Khan visited the residence of female reporter Sadaf Naeem – who lost her life yesterday while covering the march – and extended his condolence to the mourning family.

Advertisement

Pertinently, the PTI Azadi march has begun from Kamoke for the fourth day of the movement and the participants have been eagerly moving towards their final destination – Islamabad.

Also Read

Imran Khan gets extension in bail in funding, terrorism cases
Imran Khan gets extension in bail in funding, terrorism cases

Imran Khan gets an extension in bail in the foreign funding and...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan is trying to get crude oil from Russia: Musadik Malik
Pakistan is trying to get crude oil from Russia: Musadik Malik
ECP calls political parties for consultation on code of conduct
ECP calls political parties for consultation on code of conduct
KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research
KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research
Centre refuses to give extra funds to KP, Punjab for elections
Centre refuses to give extra funds to KP, Punjab for elections
Mastermind of ‘Rawalpindi car blast’ killed in cross firing: CTD
Mastermind of ‘Rawalpindi car blast’ killed in cross firing: CTD
50 countries to participate in Maritime Exercise AMAN-23: Vice Admiral Ovais Bilgrami
50 countries to participate in Maritime Exercise AMAN-23: Vice Admiral Ovais Bilgrami
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story