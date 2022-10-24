Imran Khan to land in Lahore for a day-long visit on October 26

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to visit Lahore on Wednesday (October, 26).

As per details, on his day-long visit, Imran Khan will meet Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Imran Khan has also called a joint meeting of the PTI and Q-League parliamentary party that will be held on Wednesday at 06 PM in the Chief Minister’s House.

Sources in the know said that Imran Khan will give the next plan of action to the parliamentary party in the context of the political situation.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has directed to mobilize workers for the PTI’s long march.

Party sources say that through the convention, sub-wings will mobilize the workers for a long march.

The party leadership has instructed all the provinces to organize the convention and said that the preparations for the long march are complete and the call is awaited.

