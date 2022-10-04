Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today to meet party members
Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today to meet party members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to visit Peshawar today (Tuesday).

As per sources, the PTI chief will meet party leaders and other members, he will also give directions regarding the freedom campaign’s next stage to the workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has announced that the call for the long march will be given soon and the preparations for it have been in the final stage.

Imran Khan on Sunday while addressing a rally said that nothing can stop him from leading the Azadi march and he is not afraid of arrest.

On the other hand, he also got dismissal in the contempt of court case against him for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry in a public rally.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the contempt of court case against PTI chairman Imran Khan.

According to the details, Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah said, “We appreciate Imran Khan for going to Zeba Chaudhry’s court and agree with Imran Khan’s answer and conduct.”

