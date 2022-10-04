Incumbent government came into power to end cases: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said Tuesday that the incumbent government came into power to end the cases

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that the incumbent government came into power to end the cases.

He was addressing the party leaders of the Peshawar region when said that the incumbent government wasn’t interested in improving the economy but in ending the cases against them.

Imran Khan said that he knows Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif and he has no personal conflicts with both except for one issue which is corruption.

PTI Chairman also asserted that both politicians have been involved in corruption for the last 30 years adding that Nawaz Sharif has been staying in one of the most luxurious and expensive flats in London where even the UK Prime Minister doesn’t own a flat in the same vicinity.

While addressing the deteriorating economic situation in Pakistan, Imran Khan opined that the country’s debt has increased 4 times adding that the PTI government collected a whopping amount as tax that was used in repaying the debts.

He said that in 2008, Pakistan’s debt in 60 years was 6 thousand billion, the debt increased from 6 thousand billion to 30 thousand billion, and the debt taken by the country in 60 years, the government increased it 4 times in 10 years.

