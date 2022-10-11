Advertisement
Edition: English
  Ishaq Dar leaves for US to negotiate with IMF, WB
  • Ishaq Dar and a delegation left for the United States (US) on Tuesday to engage with international lenders
  • The delegation led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will meet with the IMF and WB
  • Pakistan has been requesting fresh terms from international lenders in the aftermath of disastrous floods in the country
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and a delegation left for the United States (US) on Tuesday to engage with international lenders.

According to reports, the delegation led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will meet with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

Pakistan has been requesting fresh terms from international lenders in the aftermath of disastrous floods in the country.

After taking over the finance minister, Ishaq Dar met virtually with Nathan Porter, the Mission Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a handout provided by the Finance Ministry, the finance minister briefed the IMF on the country’s economic predicament as a result of the disastrous floods that impacted infrastructure, agriculture, and people’s livelihoods.

Attracting US foreign investment top priority of govt: Ishaq Dar
Attracting US foreign investment top priority of govt: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business-friendly...

Earlier on Friday, Ishaq Dar had a meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan Donald Blome, who called on the minister here, Ishaq Dar said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

He highlighted the importance of long-term, broad-based, and multi-dimensional relationship between Pakistan and the United States, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The minister briefed the ambassador about the devastations caused by the recent floods in Pakistan, the statement added.

The finance minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with an aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

