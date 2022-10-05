Maryam Nawaz should bring absconder back: Fayyaz Chohan

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Maryam Nawaz should bring her father – an absconder – back

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Maryam Nawaz should bring her father – an absconder – back to Pakistan.

In response to PML-N Vice President’s departure for London, Chohan said that Begum Safdar has been busy in politics along with modeling adding that the PML-N has been taking refuge in London as the long march is approaching.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz departed for London today.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz took a flight to London to meet her father and the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said that she had been yearning to meet her father whom she didn’t meet for the last 3 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz received her confiscated passport yesterday (Tuesday) after three years.

A plea was submitted in the court by Maryam Nawaz for the return of her travel document maintaining that the NAB has failed to submit a reference against her in all these years.

The court ordered NAB to submit a reply in this regard to which the NAB maintained before the LHC that the passport is no longer needed in the investigation.

