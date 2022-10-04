Participate in ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ as Jihad: PTI Chairman 

Imran Khan gave the green signal for the long march

Participate in ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ as a Jihad, Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan met Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed, and Moonis Elahi at his residency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Long March is expected to happen in the third week of October, as Imran Khan gave the green signal in the core committee meeting of the party and said, “Participate in Haqiqi Azadi as a Jihad,” BOL news reports.

The former prime minister issued strict instructions to the party officials for the long march. “Ensure full public participation in the Long March or give me an immediate reply,” Imran Khan added.

The former prime minister was in an aggressive conversation with district presidents and secretary generals where he said that real freedom will never happen if not now then never.

“Tell me, what is your plan regarding participation in the long march, is there any preparation?” Imran Khan asked during the meeting.

He went on to say that the party has certainly held big rallies, but now the local leadership has to work hard. Imran Khan gave instructions to celebrate the 12th Rabi’ul Awwal on the 9th of October in a grand, and unique way.

While giving instructions on the politics in Punjab, he said, “Work hard on nine National Assembly and 3 Punjab Assembly seats on October 16.”

Imran Khan said that PTI’s real independence from all three Punjab seats and success is essential to save the Punjab government.

“The Punjab leadership should concentrate on the provincial by-elections before the long march,” the former prime minister expressed.

The former prime minister concluded the meeting with the party leaders with some points about his plan, sources reveal.