PPP cancels public rally scheduled for Oct 18 amid flood

PPP cancels public rally scheduled for October 18

PPP has said that the devastating flood has left the province in misery and the party has decided to cancel its public gathering

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the Chief Minister and other party workers to work on the relief activities

Advertisement

KARACHI: In light of the devastating flood in Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced not to hold a public rally on October 18.

As per details, PPP has said that the devastating flood has left the province in misery and the party has decided to cancel its public gathering.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the Chief Minister and other party workers to work on the relief activities and to ensure rehabilitation.

He also said that this year only one commemoration event will be held that is in the memory of Karsaz incident martyrs.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has returned from his two-day visit to Germany today.\



Advertisement

Also Read FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for Germany on an official visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for an official visit to Germany FM will...

Advertisement

He left the country after visiting his father Asif Ali Zardari in hospital on October 6.