Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  Politics
PPP cancels public rally scheduled for Oct 18 amid flood
PPP cancels public rally scheduled for Oct 18 amid flood
KARACHI: In light of the devastating flood in Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced not to hold a public rally on October 18.

As per details, PPP has said that the devastating flood has left the province in misery and the party has decided to cancel its public gathering.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the Chief Minister and other party workers to work on the relief activities and to ensure rehabilitation.

He also said that this year only one commemoration event will be held that is in the memory of Karsaz incident martyrs.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has returned from his two-day visit to Germany today.\

He left the country after visiting his father Asif Ali Zardari in hospital on October 6.

